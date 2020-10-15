By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) has put his hand up as a possible opponent for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) in December. Browne said on Twitter, “Wake up this morning to the awesome news that Tyson Fury is possibly looking at myself as the number one candidate for a fight in December. The Fury and Wilder fight is no longer happening and he wants some kind of warm-up fight for the Joshua fight.

“Now, if that is me, I’d be more than willing to jump in, it would be an absolute honor to jump in the ring with the Gypsy King, who I believe is one of the best heavyweights on the planet at the moment.”

In saying that, wouldn’t it be awesome for me to knock him out and have all these fans hate me at the same time. That’s something I’d love to happen.

“As I said, it would be an absolute honor to share the ring with him, I would be going in there to knock him out, that would be the plan.

“I could be losing 11 rounds and still knock you out with one punch in the 12th and that’s why I am always going to be dangerous no matter what.”