By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world lightweight challenger Lenny Zappavigna, who works as chief sparring partner to IBF #1 lightweight George Kambosos, predicts Teofimo Lopez will be in trouble if he hasn’t prepared himself for the tough challenger from Australia.

“I have done a lot of rounds with George in his preparation for this fight and I am a lot bigger and stronger and he can hold me off,” Zappavigna told Sporting News Australia. “George is very quick, sharp, and fast and I am backing him because I believe in him. He is confident and has the ability and skills to pull this off.

“Lopez does look big and if you believe all the rumors, he is struggling to make weight. That is a great advantage to George.

“George is comfortable and coming in at a healthy weight. He is rehydrating well. Lopez might be drained and dangerous for four to six rounds and if George stays smart for those six rounds and comes on top for the next half of the fight. He has a real strong chance of winning.”