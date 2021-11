Former super-middleweight world champion Rocky “From Stocky” Fielding (28-2, 16 KOs) returned at light heavyweight after two years out with a second round TKO over Emmanuel Danso (32-7, 26 KOs). Fielding dropped Danso in round two and Danso didn’t come out for round three.

Super lightweight Bader Samreen (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round KO over Digari Mahesh (4-2-1, 1 KO). Mahesh down three times. Time was 2:59.