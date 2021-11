Triller Triad Weights Kubrat Pulev 254.9 vs. Frank Mir 269.4

Alexander Flores 244.7 vs. Matt Mitrione 272.2

Michael Seals 175.8 vs. Matt Perry 174.7

Brian Vera 167.6 vs. Derek Campos 164.1

Scott Sigmon 175.5 vs. Albert Tumenov 175.5

Angelina Hoffschneider 130.1 vs. Alexa Culp 126.2

Harry Gigliotti 142.8 vs. Jacob Thrall 145 Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Promoter: Triller

TV: Fite.tv Lopez, Kambosos make weight Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding win in Dubai

