Cruz, Esquivel make weight Erika Cruz 126 vs. Melissa Esquivel 124.5

(WBA female featherweight title) Angel Fierro 134.2 vs. Cristian Bielma 134

Raul Salomon 165.5 vs. Aaron Silva 164.2

Gabriel Gollaz Velazquez 137.7 vs. Juan Jimenez 139

Christian Alan Gomez 146.8 vs. Javier Franco 146.3

Fabian Gonzalez 117.29 vs. Jorge Jair Mejia 113.98

Ruben Vega 121.25 vs. Victor de Jesus 120.59

Jesus Arechiga 122.8 vs. Jose Juan Morales 122.36 Jimmy Brenes 146.61 vs. Herbert Cruz Lopez 146.61

Venue: International Convention Center, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

Promoter: Matchroom

Zappavigna: Kambosos has a strong chance of winning Stewart and Harris win, Majiha upsets Horn

