Two hotly tipped heavyweight prospects won their pro debuts on the initial Wasserman Boxing Development Series event on Thursday night at the famed York Hall in London. But it was flyweights who stole the show.

After losing the first three rounds, unheralded flyweight Fadhili Majiha (28-14-4, 14 KOs) shockingly knocked out previously unbeaten WBO European titleholder Harvey Horn (9-1, 2 KOs) in the fourth round. Horn down twice. Time was 2:32.

345lb heavyweight Hosea Stewart, who was hand-picked by Anthony Joshua as a sparring partner, lumbered his way to a four round decision over game Mait Metsis (0-2, 0 KOs). Despite over a 100-pound weight advantage, Stewart couldn’t get the 40-year-old Metsis out of there. Score was 40-36.

6’8 heavyweight Matty Harris cruised past journeyman Mladen Manev (3-12, 2 KOs) over four workmanlike rounds. Score was 40-36.

Pro debuting Team GB female flyweight Chloe Watson outpointed Judit Hachbold (5-12, 1 KO) over four 40-36.

Pro-debuting welterweight Saqib Khan outpointed Jack Ewbank (4-3, 0 KOs) over four 40-36.