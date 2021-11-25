By Joe Koizumi

Japan’s WBO 115-pound champion Kazuto Ioka (27-2, 15 KOs) has announced today (Thursday) to participate in a unification bout with IBF titleholder Jerwin Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs), a Filipino southpaw sharpshooter, in Tokyo, Japan, on New Year’s Eve.

The four-division champ Ioka, making his fourth defense, said, “Ancajas is a very strong titlist. I’m happy to see this unification bout realized.”

At the press conference, a video letter from Ancajas was shown to the press, and the IBF champ, with nine successful defenses to his credit, said, “Ioka is humble, but his punching power is dangerous.”

Ioka, three years his senior at 32, said he would look forward to unifying the four belts in the near future. The sensational Ioka-Ancajas bout will take place at the Ota-city General Gymnasium in Tokyo.