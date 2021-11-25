Crawford-Porter reportedly did 135,000 to 190,000 PPV buys. For perspective, two weeks earlier, Canelo-Plant reportedly did 800,000. Jake Paul does 500,000.
Remember, boxing on FITE at 2PM ET,11 AM PT, including the pro debut of 345lb heavyweight Hosea Stewart, who was handpicked by Anthony Joshua as a sparring partner for his fight with Kubrat Pulev.
Have to admit the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury press conference was pretty entertaining. Tyson Fury and John Fury were there also.
Honestly I think that has something to do with ESPN. When you have to get the app first, then use a credit card instead of a quick code it’s just a pain. As soon as fringe fans realize they have to download ESPN plus first it’s like f-that. Plus purse strings get tighter this time of year. I think we should look at how ESPN has faired in overall ppv numbers. My guess it’s not good. Crawford should act as a FA or join PBC outright.
I agree. This works for UFC because everyone interested in that knows that it is the only place you can see the vast majority of their shows. You have to have ESPN+. Most boxing fans aren’t enough fans of simply TOP RANK to be sitting around paying for ESPN+, so to get a PPV you only have to click one button. So in order to get the fight, they have to make some type of commitment to the service then pay for the fight on top of it.
Crawford doesn’t promote himself like Floyd or even Jake Paul. And for real, I’m a former pro boxer & huge boxing fan, but know absolutely nothing about Terence Crawford’s personal life. Whereas with Floyd, everyone has seen his lavish crib, car collection, private jet, roller rink, strip club, gym, bodyguard team & knows that his daughter is a huge Justin Bieber fan!
Yup. I’m not subscribing for a tv channel then pay ppv on top of that. With DAZN you pay the monthly subscription and you get to see all the fights.
So far but I think DAZN might go to some of the bigger fights with ppv They were not able to put on the Alvarez vs Plant fight and im sure they don’t want to lose other fights to Showtime ppv etc. As of now non DAZN subscribers can buy the ppv without a subscription i see them wanting to cash in on the additional ppv $$ they will get from their subscribers who are hard-core boxing fans
Love how Bob Arum condescends to people about the economics of boxing and how it’d be in the best interests of Crawford to continue working with Top Rank when this event generated less than 200,000 buys. He’s so full of crap.
Walter, absolutely! Crawford needs to break with Arum and use the Mayweather model. He’s just not the type to self promote like Mayweather did outside the ring but ther is no reason to have a middle man that is collecting money from him and doing nothing like it seems with Arum.
I am in Canada and could not even order it. Not to sound like a teenager but when you offer something to less people less people will buy it…duh!!!
“Crawford-Porter reportedly did 135,000 to 190,000 PPV buys.”
– Those PPV numbers are very week.
– A range of 55,000 (190,000 – 135,000) is huge, approx 30% of the average. I don’t think they have a handle on these numbers yet.
– I remember Bob Arum saying that this PPV model was the way to go. These numbers do not support this statement.