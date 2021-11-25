By Bob Caico

Lightweight Anthony Bizzarro (2-0) of Erie, PA continued the Bizzarro name in town lore as the 21-year-old scored a unanimous decision victory on Tuesday night over Darius Doaks (0-3) of Chambersburg in four rounds. The card was presented by Bizzarro Boxing and MMA Promotions, at the Bayfront Convention Center. Scores were identical 40-36 for the nephew of the promoter Ernie Bizzarro.

Another Erie fighter, super welterweight Jeremiah Yeager (1-1-1), fought a draw in his four-round match against Baltimore boxer Leonidas Fowlkes (2-5-1). Scores were 39-37 Fowlkes and 38-38 twice.

Lightweight Antonio Castillo, Jr of Canton, OH evened his record to 2-2 in only 1:45 of the four-round tilt against veteran Eric Palmer (13-15-5) of Uniontown.

Jerrell Hodge (2-1) of Streetsboro, OH shocked previously undefeated Gerffred Ngayot (4-1) of Buffalo. Scores were 37-39, 39-37 and 38-37 for Hodge.

Harrisburg lightweight Montana Perez made his pro debut a successful one by scoring a unanimous decision over David Boria (0-4).

After the five-four round bouts, a six-rounder was held between super welterweight Salim Larbi of Rahway, NJ and Evincil Dixon of Lancaster, PA. Larbi improved to 22-11-2 with a workmanlike decision of 59-55 and 58-56 twice. Dixon drops to 10-27-2.