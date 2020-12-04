Former highly world ranked and local favorite Yuniesky Gonzalez (19-3,15 KOs) of Miami by way of Cuba will take on Alex Theran of Colombia (22-4, 15 KOs) tonight. The 10 round main event will be for the vacant WBA Fedelatin light heavyweight title. The site location will be the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami, Florida. This will be the inaugural show by Florida boxing promoter Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing). Tonight’s show will be a Black-tie event launching a new boxing series in Miami.

Gonzalez was a standout amateur for the highly respected Cuba amateur boxing team winning close to 350 fights. His professional career got off to roaring start winning his first 16 fights. He then stepped up on national television and took on then former and now world champion Jean Pascal in Las Vegas. Pascal won what was considered a disputed decision by many but it was a breakout performance for Gonzalez who performed extremely well. Gonzalez is not looking backwards but instead is focused on winning this regional title tonight and earning himself a world ranking.

How was your preparation for this fight?

I had a very strong training camp. I ate well the entire camp while maintaining a proper weight. I am ready to put on an exciting performance.

How does it feel to be fighting in your hometown?

It feels really good. I have not fought here in 4 years so there is definitely a lot of excitement about returning and fighting at home again.

What do you feel you gained the most from your fight with Jean Pascal?

First of all I definitley feel I won the fight and many others agree. I was undefeated at the time and I took the fight for the opportunity. I got a lot of exposure and experience from the fight. Many people were seeing me fight for the first time. I stepped up in class and performed well enough in my opinion to win.

Is that a rematch you want to happen?

Absolutely! He is a world champion now which would make the rematch even bigger. My first objective is to defeat my opponent tonight and win this title.

What do you know about your opponent Theran?

He has a very good record and brings the experience of fighting some top fighters. I will need to be at my best tonight and I will be.

What would winning this title do for your career?

This is very special as this would be the first title I would have one as a professional. There will be the opportunity for me to get world ranked which is huge. The light heavyweight division is loaded with talent atop the division and I want to fight any of the biggest names that the division has to offer. I want to be in the conversation to be considered to be in the biggest fights in the division that can be made.

What would be your immediate goals following a victory tonight?

That I would have to discuss with Henry Rivalta and the team. I want the opportunity to fight for the world title and the first step towards that is a victory tonight.

* * *

Hometown fan favorite and former amateur standout Marcel “Man-Man” Barlatier (1-0, 1 KO) will have his long-awaited first professional fight at home. He dominated in his professional debut last month where he TKO’d the local fighter in Merida, Mexico. The towering 6ft featherweight Barlatier had 164 amateur fights and was a 3x national champion. He grew up in Liberty City which is one of the toughest neighborhoods in Miami, Florida.

Rounding out the undercard will be Derrick Cuevas, Luis Melendez, Antonio Williams, Neslan Machado,,Jessy Cruz, Elvin Gambarow, Isaac Carbonell,Kenneth Sene, Chris Otero, and Erick Lanzas. Doors open at 6PM. The event will air live on beIN Sports.