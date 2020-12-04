Former heavyweight champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Briggs spoke on how impressed he was with last Saturday’s performance by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. in their 8 round exhibition. “What Mike Tyson did last Saturday night was extremely special,” said Briggs. “I can tell you as a fighter to perform how he performed after having not officially fought in 15 years was incredible! I think many people have no idea just how difficult a task that was. Say what you want about the fight itself but Mike´s performance was inspiring not just for the world of boxing but in general. He was strong mentally and physically. My props to Mike.”

These days Briggs is focused outside the ring with companies Mkx (https://www.mkxoilco.com/gummies) and alphadna (https://www.joinalphadna.com/).

Will we see the champ again in 2021?

Stay tuned………