Unbeaten WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) outboxed five-time world title challenger Martin Murray (39-6-1, 17 KOs) over twelve one-sided rounds on Friday night at the SSE Arena in London. Saunders completely befuddled and neutralized the 38-year-old Murray en route to scores of 120-109, 120-109, 118-110.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Saunders looked really good tonight. If he only had a bigger punch!
not a bad showing so he needs to either fight BooBoob or GGG next then Canelo
i think BJS’s brain works very quickly in the ring. He doesn’t look super fast in his movements and he isn’t that powerful, but he just seems to cleverly come off on top in every exchange. Looks frustrating for an opponent