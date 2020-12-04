Saunders dominates Murray as expected

Unbeaten WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) outboxed five-time world title challenger Martin Murray (39-6-1, 17 KOs) over twelve one-sided rounds on Friday night at the SSE Arena in London. Saunders completely befuddled and neutralized the 38-year-old Murray en route to scores of 120-109, 120-109, 118-110. Briggs celebrates birthday/gives props to Tyson Clay Collard on Stevenson-Clary undercard

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

