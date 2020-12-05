After his win over Martin Murray in a voluntary defense, WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders only has a short time to line up his next foe. WBO President Paco Valcarcel stated on social media, “WBO is waiting for Eddie Hearn to advise within 10 days if [Saunders] will face Canelo or Andrade next. If he doesn’t face either one, we will order him to face the mandatory challenger designated by Championship Committee.”

WBO #1 is Canelo. #2 is Zach Parker, who was supposed to fight Cesar Nunez on tonight’s Saunders-Murray undercard. Unfortunately, the cutman for Nunez tested positive for COVID and Parker-Nunez was scratched.

In all likelihood, it will be Saunders-Parker next.

