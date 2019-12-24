The rumored grudge match between YouTube stars Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (brother of Logan Paul) and AnEsonGib a.k.a. “Gib” (a member of KSI’s gaming crew) is finally official and will be the co-main event of a huge night of boxing on January 30 at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, and streamed live exclusively on DAZN in the United States and on Sky Sports in the UK.
In the main event, undefeated WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs) will defend against Luke Keeler (17-2-1, 5 KOs). Also featured on the card is IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (30-4-1, 6 KOs) defending against JoJo Diaz (30-1, 15 KOs) and unified WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10 KOs) defending his titles against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (7-0, 6 KOs).
Damn.. Andrade will retire a champion, having barely fought a contender
How gay is this? I understand this is pro boxing (which ironically, is why I oppose the idea) and it’s all about making money, but for the integrity of the sport, can we not have reality stars fight on legitimate boxing cards? At least this one is on the undercard and not the main event, with world championship bouts on the undercard like his brother had. The only place a Youtuber should be at a professional boxing match is in the crowd watching!
Headlining a show near you, Logan Paul’s cat in an unforgettable pay-per-view clash against P Diddy’s second cousins gardeners dog.
Absolute load of shit having this rubbish on real boxing shows, but with the $ it generates there’s no way is going away. Dam.