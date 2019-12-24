The rumored grudge match between YouTube stars Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (brother of Logan Paul) and AnEsonGib a.k.a. “Gib” (a member of KSI’s gaming crew) is finally official and will be the co-main event of a huge night of boxing on January 30 at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, and streamed live exclusively on DAZN in the United States and on Sky Sports in the UK.

In the main event, undefeated WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs) will defend against Luke Keeler (17-2-1, 5 KOs). Also featured on the card is IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (30-4-1, 6 KOs) defending against JoJo Diaz (30-1, 15 KOs) and unified WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10 KOs) defending his titles against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (7-0, 6 KOs).