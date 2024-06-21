Ryan Garcia has learned his fate — the boxing superstar has agreed to a one-year ban from the sport as part of a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission … and his huge win over Devin Haney is now officially a “no contest.”
The New York State Athletic Commission confirmed the agreement to TMZ Sports on Thursday … saying Garcia’s legal team worked with the NYSAC to reach the solution to his performance-enhancing drug investigation.
Along with the ban, 25-1 Garcia will cough up his $1.1 million purse from the fight … as well as a $10k fine.
The settlement is great news for Haney, as his record is now back to undefeated at 31-0 1 NC.
As we previously reported, Garcia’s samples came back positive for ostarine … although his team adamantly denied he knowingly took any banned substances.
Ostarine, according to experts, can significantly improve lean muscle mass in athletes.
The ban might not mean much for Garcia if he really meant it when he announced his retirement on Wednesday.
During a social media rant, he claimed the sport was too “corrupt” … and he was over it.
For what it’s worth, Garcia released a contradictory statement … saying, “It’s okay I’m retired I’ll come back ina year.”
Regardless, the suspension will be lifted on April 20, 2025.
Every sport player consume these products
Ryan just did not stop the cycle on time
He should take it now !!!
not before the fight
That’s a fair decision…
He’ll be back making more bank anyways.
Good for Mr. Haney. Good for Boxiana. Good for any PED digester to think thrice before cheating. Good for Mr. Garcia to redeem himself through this arduous time. The stain of a loss, on any Pugilist’s record whose opponent tests positive for PED, should automatically be ruled a no—contest.
My favorite fighter of all time is James Toney. Watching him fight turned me into a boxing fan. I used to get so nervous during his fights that my eye twitched. The first time he tested positive for steroids I thought he should have been banned for life. People that are still backing Garcia are people without integrity, decency, or common sense.
His record is now back to undefeated… but is brain is not.
This 1-year ban is simply insufficient, especially considering his cavalier attitude about the matter. Garcia acts as though he can do whatever he wants, with impunity, because he’s a pretty body media darling. He should’ve been banned for life. He’s simply not good for the sport as a cheater. I have never cared for his attitude, ignorance, immaturity, and hype routine.
As for Haney, he lost to a fighter with a significant weight advantage, who was juiced. Although hurt, he gets credit for finishing the fight. But what he needs to explore, is how he could get knocked down and hurt by the same left hook, three times in the fight. That doesn’t happen to great fighters. So he was exposed. He’s not a great fighter, and as long as he has that ignorant, loudmouth, street-worshiping father ranting and raving and being a restricting distraction, he will NEVER grow into being a great fighter either.
GOOD ! Some justice . Unfortunately R.G. is too immature and unprofessional to accept correction or discipline. His future doesn’t look very good unless he grows up and gets some help soon. wish him well though .
The jury is now out on Haney. We all seen it, as did his futures opponents. He will have a rough way to go.
Wow. The powers at be occasionally serve up justice, just to keep things interesting. Has to be some relief for Haney’s ego and anxiety. He still took some mammoth shots from a bigger, roided, schizo, so he still will have that on his psyche as he continues his career. Although, he got justice, the damage may be too much to overcome…time will tell.
Garcia is “officially retired” according to his tweets. I remember Teofimo retire last year, then Shakur… 135-140 may become the weight classes of retirees. The new belt: WRO – World Retiree Organization
Wow, what a fall from grace! Garcia’s behavior and antics since the fight have done nothing to convince people all his craziness before the fight was just an act. I think Garcia could care less about a 1 year suspension. He probably wasnt going to fight within a year anyway. It’s like when the delinquent kid in school got suspended I would think to myself -“now, how is this punishment?” I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if Garcia never fought again. He seems very distracted and disinterested in the sport of boxing. I really do hope he’s able to screw his head on straight, despite his wackiness, he’s an entertaining and talented fighter and could be an asset to the sport
Garcia is mentally deranged- and a cheat-Haney is a great fighter who was /is a victim of a deranged drug addict on steroids!!-Ishall never watch Garcia again—-loser