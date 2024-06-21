By TMZ.com

Ryan Garcia has learned his fate — the boxing superstar has agreed to a one-year ban from the sport as part of a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission … and his huge win over Devin Haney is now officially a “no contest.”

The New York State Athletic Commission confirmed the agreement to TMZ Sports on Thursday … saying Garcia’s legal team worked with the NYSAC to reach the solution to his performance-enhancing drug investigation.

Along with the ban, 25-1 Garcia will cough up his $1.1 million purse from the fight … as well as a $10k fine.

The settlement is great news for Haney, as his record is now back to undefeated at 31-0 1 NC.

As we previously reported, Garcia’s samples came back positive for ostarine … although his team adamantly denied he knowingly took any banned substances.

Ostarine, according to experts, can significantly improve lean muscle mass in athletes.

The ban might not mean much for Garcia if he really meant it when he announced his retirement on Wednesday.

During a social media rant, he claimed the sport was too “corrupt” … and he was over it.

For what it’s worth, Garcia released a contradictory statement … saying, “It’s okay I’m retired I’ll come back ina year.”

Regardless, the suspension will be lifted on April 20, 2025.