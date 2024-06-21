Middleweights Tyler Denny and Felix Cash faced off at their final press conference ahead of their European EBU title fight on Saturday night at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, shown live worldwide on DAZN

Tyler Denny: “I’m absolutely buzzing for this. It’s a bit of a shame really because I’ve been around Felix for a few days and he seems like an alright character and he’s got a nice story, he’s been out of the ring, but he’s going to get smashed on Saturday and I feel bad for him, but this is the game we’re in…I’m going to break him down and get him out of there, and still.”

Felix Cash: “I don’t think he stands a chance with me on Saturday night. He’s going to come out and try his best, but it’s not going to be good enough…I definitely think I am going to get him out of there inside the distance, but we’ll have a look at him after the first couple of rounds and I don’t think he’ll go the distance. I want to be in the big fights, and I sure will be after this one.”