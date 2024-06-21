Undisputed female middleweight champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields and WBC female heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse came face to face today for the second time this week at a press conference at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Claressa Shields: “I believe that on July 27, I will be heavyweight champion of the world. As we can see, I’m not a true heavyweight and that’s ok…people talk about how I don’t have knockout power, but I have to kill myself to make weight too. Now that I don’t, I think I will be putting all that talk to rest. She’s coming big, strong and fast, but I’m coming big, strong and fast too.”

Vanessa Joanisse: “I want the popularity Claressa has. She’s the face of women’s boxing and I want this fight. She has what I want.”