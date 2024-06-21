Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Jordan “The Patriot” Panthen (9-0, 8 KOs) scored a spectacular third round TKO against Victor Toney (8-3-1, 6 KOs) on Thursday night at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. A short left hook in round three put Toney on the canvas. He got up wobbly and the fight was stopped. Time was 1:07.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I’d like to see him move up to 160 and challenge
Nico the Grandson.