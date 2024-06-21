Panthen stops Toney in three Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Jordan “The Patriot” Panthen (9-0, 8 KOs) scored a spectacular third round TKO against Victor Toney (8-3-1, 6 KOs) on Thursday night at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. A short left hook in round three put Toney on the canvas. He got up wobbly and the fight was stopped. Time was 1:07. Miniel-Martinez announced in Panama Shields-Joanisse Detroit presser quotes Like this: Like Loading...

