June 21, 2024
Panthen stops Toney in three

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Jordan “The Patriot” Panthen (9-0, 8 KOs) scored a spectacular third round TKO against Victor Toney (8-3-1, 6 KOs) on Thursday night at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. A short left hook in round three put Toney on the canvas. He got up wobbly and the fight was stopped. Time was 1:07.

