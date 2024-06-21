By Héctor Villarreal

After winning the Panamanian 140-pound championship on April 4 of this year, unbeaten Jonathan “Alta Gamma” Miniel (5-0, 5 KOs) moves down on weight to face Fernando “Pantera” Martinez (6-2, 2 KOs) for the WBA Fedecentro Lightweight belt, on Friday, June 28, in the 8-round main event of the “Boxeo del Patio” card, promoted by former bantamweight super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno and his wife Rousse at the Combat Center in Panama City.

“Almost all of these fighters had been promoted by us since their debut and we had always brought new talent from amateur to the pro level, without any compromise”, said Rousse Laguna de Moreno” President of Laguna Premium Boxing. “We are here now, when they need us, when nobody knows them or believe in them and they voluntarily express loyalty to our company, despite we guarantee them the freedom to fight wherever they want,” she added.

Undefeated prospects as Hibrahim Valdespino (3-0-1, 2 KOs), Kadir Macias (3-0-1, 0 KO) Angel Bethancourt (5-0, 5 KOs) and Yovani Casasola (1-0, 0 KO) are scheduled to face very competitive opponents.