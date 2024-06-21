Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is already training for his December 21 rematch with undisputed heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk after losing a split decision to Usyk last month. The Gypsy King still maintains he won the fight says he’s going for the KO in the rematch.

“I’ve watched the fight back lots and still got the same answer – I thought I won. Usyk knows he didn’t beat me. I thought I boxed the head right off him for most of the rounds. Obviously he landed a good punch in round eight and busted my nose, got the 10-8 in round nine and I gave him round ten. But other than that I didn’t give him any other rounds.

“I’ve got to get him out of there because I’m not gonna get a decision. Which is unfortunate because it’s hard enough to win a fight just by winning it, never mind knowing you got to knock someone out but I’m confident and looking forward to the challenge.”