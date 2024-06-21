Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is already training for his December 21 rematch with undisputed heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk after losing a split decision to Usyk last month. The Gypsy King still maintains he won the fight says he’s going for the KO in the rematch.
“I’ve watched the fight back lots and still got the same answer – I thought I won. Usyk knows he didn’t beat me. I thought I boxed the head right off him for most of the rounds. Obviously he landed a good punch in round eight and busted my nose, got the 10-8 in round nine and I gave him round ten. But other than that I didn’t give him any other rounds.
“I’ve got to get him out of there because I’m not gonna get a decision. Which is unfortunate because it’s hard enough to win a fight just by winning it, never mind knowing you got to knock someone out but I’m confident and looking forward to the challenge.”
– Denial is not a river in Egypt……
When is that big bald headed kiwi fruit leaving boxing?
No, you got your clock cleaned as predicted. Now please retire and spare yourself any further embarrassment tubby.
There’s nothing embarrasing to him.
Remember that interview with the female
reporter? He told her how many times a day he masterbated. Now that’s a heavyweight
champion everyone can look up to.
Fury was stunned and flopping around the ring like a beached flounder. He was indeed winded, trying to suck wind and fight at the same time which wasn’t an impressive show of talent at all. If he fights Usyk again, the result will be worse and Fury will get KO’d for sure. Let’s face it, Fury has lost his spirit to fight, His “eye of the tiger” is blinded and his spirit to fight has given up and left him. With all the money this guy has made, which he rightfully earned in the ring, the question is this, why is he fighting at all ?.
The middleweight beat you greedy belly and did it well.
Delusion has caught up to him.