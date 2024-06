Denny, Cash make weight Tyler Denny 159.5 vs. Felix Cash 159.9

(EBU European middleweight title) Lewis Crocker 146.6 vs. Conah Walker 146.4

Cameron Vuong 139.3 vs. Jeff Ofori 139.9

Shannon Ryan 113.8 vs. Emma Dolan 114.8

Hamza Uddin 117.4 vs. Giulio Commerso 117.8

Aqib Fiaz 134.4 vs. Kane Baker 135.4

Ibraheem Sulaimaan 135.7 vs. Jesus Gonzalez 135.4

Muhammad Mustafa Ali 124.4 vs. Kelvin Madjid 123.2

Emmanuel Odiase 254.3 vs. Kevin Masirika 243.5 Venue: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Tyson Fury: Usyk knows he didn't beat me Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.