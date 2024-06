Espinoza, Chirino make weight Rafael Espinoza 125.6 vs. Sergio Chirino 125.6

(WBO featherweight title) Andres Cortes 130.8 vs. Abraham Nova 129.7

Troy Isley 158.9 vs. Javier Martinez 159.8

Floyd Diaz 117.8 vs. Francisco Pedroza 117.5

DJ Zamora 131.5 vs. Jose Antonio Meza 131.2

Steven Navarro 115.7 vs. Juan Pablo Meza 114.8

Bryan Polaco 156 vs. Richard Acevedo 156.3 Venue: Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

