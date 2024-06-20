On June 4, the team of Emmanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete submitted an email communication to the WBO confirming Navarrete’s decision to return to the jr lightweight division and to retain his status as world champion at that weight following his loss to Denis Berinchyk for the vacant WBO lightweight title.

The WBO Championship Committee has ruled that Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete does indeed retain his status as WBO jr lightweight champion, although his “super champion” status will be reviewed in due course.

Meanwhile a rematch has been ordered between Navarrete and WBO interim champion Oscar Valdez with both teams given 20 days to negotiate an agreement to fight for the full WBO jr lightweight title or a purse bid will be ordered.

Navarrete beat Valdez by unanimous decision in August 2023, but has gone 0-1-1 since then.