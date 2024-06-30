Results from Phoenix, Arizona WBC female super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) topped Ramla Ali (9-2, 2 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 98-92, 98-93, 97-93. In a clash between unbeaten super bantamweights, Arturo Cardenas (15-0-1, 8 KOs) scored a ten round majority decision over Danny Barrios (15-2, 5 KOs). Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 96-94. Unbeaten bantamweight Gabriel Muratalla (12-0, 6 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Carlos Fontes (23-4-1, 19 KOs) by scores of 79-73, 78-74, 77-75. Results from Miami, Florida Like this: Like Loading...

