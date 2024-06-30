Former world champion Robeisy Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) won by seventh round KO against Brandon Leon Benitez (21-3, 9 KOs). A Ramirez uppercut toppled Benitez at 2:46. Ramirez could be in line for a rematch against WBO champion Rafael Espinoza, who dethroned him last December.
Middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (11-1, 5 KOs) avenged his only pro defeat in a rematch with a six round unanimous decision over Sona Akale (9-2, 4 KOs). Ali Walsh dropped Akale in round three and overcame a dislocated shoulder to get the win. Scores were 58-55, 57-56, 57-56.
Unbeaten junior welterweight Emiliano Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a first round KO over Jose Zaragoza (9-9-2, 3 KOs). Vargas simply teed off on Zaragoza until the bout was stopped.
Junior welterweight Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (16-1-1, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Jino Rodrigo (12-4-2, 10 KOs). Rodrigo dropped Rodriguez in round one, only to have Rodriguez floor him later in the first round. Rodriguez went on to win 98-91, 98-91, 97-92.
Wow, Nico is even worse than before. How would he even last two rounds with the top guys? He’s like some high school backyard boxer kid imitating what he saw on ESPN. No core strengths whatsoever.
Maybe he was exhausted or injured himself in some way but that was Akale’s fault. I have no idea how he’s not all over Ali, seeing his shoulder looking like that and after he LITERALLY PUNCHES HIMSELF IN HIS OWN SHOULDER. Akale should have swarmed.
Walsh = NOPE!!
Benitez gave it a good try, but Ramirez was in stride. Let’s hope Ramirez gets a rematch against Espinoza.
Unless I hear or read Espinoza is hanging at too many parties, I will more than likely pick Espinoza in a rematch.
Nico Ali Walsh should train with his brother (UFC fighter ) and get some core strength and fitness. Way off being a “prospect” !