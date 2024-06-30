Former world champion Robeisy Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) won by seventh round KO against Brandon Leon Benitez (21-3, 9 KOs). A Ramirez uppercut toppled Benitez at 2:46. Ramirez could be in line for a rematch against WBO champion Rafael Espinoza, who dethroned him last December.

Middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (11-1, 5 KOs) avenged his only pro defeat in a rematch with a six round unanimous decision over Sona Akale (9-2, 4 KOs). Ali Walsh dropped Akale in round three and overcame a dislocated shoulder to get the win. Scores were 58-55, 57-56, 57-56.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Emiliano Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a first round KO over Jose Zaragoza (9-9-2, 3 KOs). Vargas simply teed off on Zaragoza until the bout was stopped.

Junior welterweight Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (16-1-1, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Jino Rodrigo (12-4-2, 10 KOs). Rodrigo dropped Rodriguez in round one, only to have Rodriguez floor him later in the first round. Rodriguez went on to win 98-91, 98-91, 97-92.