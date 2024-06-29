Former cruiserweight world champion Marco Huck (43-5-1, 28 KOs), now competing at heavyweight, scored a ten round unanimous decision over Evgenios Lazaridis (19-6, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Estrel Convention Center in Berlin, Germany. In his first fight in four years, the 39-year-old Huck outworked the 6’6 Lazaridis in workmanlike fashion. Scores were 97-93 3x.

In a clash between unbeaten cruiserweights, Tahir Kahrovic (22-0, 14 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Miljan Djordjevic (16-1, 8 KOs) in a clash for the WBO Euro belt. Scores were 99-91, 97-93, 100-90.