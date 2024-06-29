Local favorite Laureano ‘Dinamita’ Sciuto (15-1, 10 KOs) of Argentina stopped countryman Walter Ezequiel Gauchez (10-6, 3, KOs) in round four of their scheduled for ten round main event Friday night at the Biblioteca Popular Nicolas Avellaneda, Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Sciuto wasted no time in dropping Gauchez in round one but Gauchez beat the count and survived the round. Sciuto tried to get Gauchez out of there in rounds two and three but Gauchez was tough. The corner of Gauchez had seen enough and threw in the towel at about the 2 minute mark of round four. TKO 4 win for Sciuto.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.