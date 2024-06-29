Unbeaten super welterweight Fernando Vargas Jr. (15-0, 14 KOs), son of former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, handed Juan Carlos Cordones (14-5, 9 KOs) his fifth straight KO loss on Friday night at the Southwest University Event Center in El Paso, Texas. Vargas dropped Cordones twice in round one and then got the win when Cordones’ corner threw in the towel later in the round.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Abel “El Zorro” Mendoza (41-0, 30 KOs) took a six round unanimous decision over journeyman German Ivan Meraz (65-70-3, 41 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.