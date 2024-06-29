June 29, 2024
Boxing Results

Vargas Jr. annihilates Cordones in one

Unbeaten super welterweight Fernando Vargas Jr. (15-0, 14 KOs), son of former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, handed Juan Carlos Cordones (14-5, 9 KOs) his fifth straight KO loss on Friday night at the Southwest University Event Center in El Paso, Texas. Vargas dropped Cordones twice in round one and then got the win when Cordones’ corner threw in the towel later in the round.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Abel “El Zorro” Mendoza (41-0, 30 KOs) took a six round unanimous decision over journeyman German Ivan Meraz (65-70-3, 41 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.

Sciuto stops Lucero in Argentina
Benavidez still pondering weight division

