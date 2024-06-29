Benavidez still pondering weight division The WBC Board of Governors has approved the extension of two weeks requested by David Benavidez with regard to his decision to confirm his decision on which weight category he will choose to continue his boxing career. Benavidez currently holds both the WBC interim super middleweight and interim light heavyweight championships. Results from Washington DC Like this: Like Loading...

