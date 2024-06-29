In a step-up fight, unbeaten super middleweight Lester Martinez (18-0, 15 KOs) scored an impressive ten round unanimous decision over well-respected Carlos Gongora (22-3, 17 KOs). One-sided fight with Martinez connecting with big shots the entire way. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 100-90.

Lightweight Rene Tellez Giron (20-3, 13 KOs) punished Alex Dilmaghani (20-3-1, 7 KOs) for seven rounds and the bout was halted before round eight.