BAM, Estrada make weight Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 115 vs. Juan Francisco Estrada 115

(WBC super flyweight title) Sunny Edwards 112 vs. Adrian Curiel 112

Arturo Cardenas 121 vs. Danny Barrios 121.2

Yamileth Mercado 121 vs. Ramla Ali 122

Gabriel Muratalla 117.6 vs. Carlos Fontes 117 Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Results from Washington DC Teofimo, Claggett make weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.