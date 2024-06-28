June 28, 2024
Teofimo, Claggett make weight

Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Teofimo Lopez 139.4 vs. Steve Claggett 139.5
(WBO junior welterweight title)

Robeisy Ramirez 124.8 vs. Brandon Leon Benitez 127.4
Nico Ali Walsh 156.9 vs. Sona Akale 156.3
Emiliano Vargas 139.8 vs. Jose Zaragoza 139.1
Elvis Rodriguez 141.6 vs. Jino Rodrigo 141.2
Lorenzo Medina 235.6 vs. Detrailous Webster 247.7
Rohan Polanco 142.4 vs. Luis Hernandez 143
Yan Santana 127 vs. Brandon Valdes 127
Euri Cedano 161.4 vs. Dormedes Potes 161.7

Venue: James L. Knight Center, Miami, Florida
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN

