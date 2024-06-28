Teofimo, Claggett make weight Teofimo Lopez 139.4 vs. Steve Claggett 139.5

(WBO junior welterweight title) Robeisy Ramirez 124.8 vs. Brandon Leon Benitez 127.4

Nico Ali Walsh 156.9 vs. Sona Akale 156.3

Emiliano Vargas 139.8 vs. Jose Zaragoza 139.1

Elvis Rodriguez 141.6 vs. Jino Rodrigo 141.2

Lorenzo Medina 235.6 vs. Detrailous Webster 247.7

Rohan Polanco 142.4 vs. Luis Hernandez 143

Yan Santana 127 vs. Brandon Valdes 127

Euri Cedano 161.4 vs. Dormedes Potes 161.7 Venue: James L. Knight Center, Miami, Florida

Promoter: Top Rank

