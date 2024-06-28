June 28, 2024
Boxing News

Valdespino-Vega heads tonight’s card in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Undefeated lightweight Jonathan Miniel (5-0, 5 KOs) failed to make the 135lb limit for the WBA Fedecentro lightweight title fight against Fernando “Panther” Martinez (6-2, 2 KOs ) who refused to fight in the superlight división, so Laguna Premium Boxing swithched the co-main event, Hibrahim Valdespino (3-0-1, 2 KOs) vs Elias Vega (5-5, 0 KOs) to head Friday night’s card at the Centro de Combates in Panama City. Miniel will now face Samir Cuentas (3-3, 0 KOs) in a preliminary fight.

_
