Roach, McCrory make weight Lamont Roach Jr. 130 vs. Feargal McCrory 129.6

(WBA super featherweight title) Lester Martinez 167.2 vs. Carlos Gongora 168.8

Alex Dilmaghani 132 vs. Rene Tellez Giron 136.2

Rianna Rios 116.6 vs. Mary Romero 117.2

Benjamin Johnson 147.4 vs. Michael Williams 147.6

Jordan Roach 115 vs. Luis Domingo Hernandez Cambero 113.6

Greg Outlaw 144 vs. Isidro Curiel 144.6

Deric Davis 135.4 vs. Matias Agustin-Arriagada 132

Travon Marshall 151.4 vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez 156 lbs.

Eric Hernandez 140.6 vs. Jonathan Hernan Godoy 142 Venue: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, DC

Promoter: NoXcuse Promotions

TV: ProBox TV Fulghum still unbeaten Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.