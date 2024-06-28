Fulghum still unbeaten Undefeated super middleweight Darius “DFG” Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs) hammered out a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision over late sub Vaughn “The Animal” Alexander (18-12-1, 11 KOs) on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. The scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92. Roach, McCrory make weight BAM-Estrada Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

