June 28, 2024
Boxing News

Boxing back in Nashville July 25

Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing Promotions) presents a night of boxing July 25th in Nashville, Tennessee. The site of the event will be the popular San Jose Fiesta Mexican Restaurant owned by Arellano. The four round main event will feature unbeaten Jacob Yamazato (3-0, 3 KOs) who recently signed promotionally with Arellano. The opponent for Yamazato will be journeyman Joshua Romero (0-6) of San Antonio, Texas.

Rounding out the card will be:

Marco Hall vs Anthony Woods
Djibril Diakite vs TBE
Michael Nelson vs Kaine Tomlinson Jr
Mitchell McFadden vs John Williams
LaTasha Marzolla vs Shaniqua Frazier
Miguel Echeverria vs Marco Lara
Hebreux Francois vs TBA

>