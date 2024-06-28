Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing Promotions) presents a night of boxing July 25th in Nashville, Tennessee. The site of the event will be the popular San Jose Fiesta Mexican Restaurant owned by Arellano. The four round main event will feature unbeaten Jacob Yamazato (3-0, 3 KOs) who recently signed promotionally with Arellano. The opponent for Yamazato will be journeyman Joshua Romero (0-6) of San Antonio, Texas.

Rounding out the card will be:

Marco Hall vs Anthony Woods

Djibril Diakite vs TBE

Michael Nelson vs Kaine Tomlinson Jr

Mitchell McFadden vs John Williams

LaTasha Marzolla vs Shaniqua Frazier

Miguel Echeverria vs Marco Lara

Hebreux Francois vs TBA