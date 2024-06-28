June 27, 2024
BAM-Estrada Final Press Conference

Bam Estrada Pc

Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez and Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada faced off at the final press conference for their WBC super flyweight title clash on DAZN Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Juan Francisco Estrada: “I’m going to go out all action like I always do, but in an intelligent way. He says I’m finished, I’m old. My aim is to show that that is not correct.

Jesse Rodriguez: “This is what it’s all about. This is what I’ve been wanting for a while…I do think it’s gonna start a little bit technical but once I figure him out, it’s a wrap.”

