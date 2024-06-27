WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) and challenger Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their ESPN-televised world title showdown on Saturday at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.
Teofimo Lopez: “We know how to get the job done. We know how to get the win. We’re not a two-time lineal champion for no reason. We do this. We face the best fighters in boxing. So, Steve Claggett is going to come to bring it. However, there are levels to this. I look forward to what he brings to the table, and we’ll dissect him from there.”
Steve Claggett: “This is something I’ve worked my whole life for. I feel like I have great momentum right now. It’s the time for me.”
That’s gonna be the biggest mismatch ever made!
I disagree: Lopez lost to Sandor Martin, who was robbed! Lopez is a 2nd tier fighter!
please , clagett do the boxing world a favor and beat the overrated lopez. lopez as expected is promoting this fight by talking about fighting and beating crawford, tank, haney , garcia . they wont even look his way . how about rematching kambosos, sandor martin, jarmaine ortiz first .