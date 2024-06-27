Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced another Hollywood Fight Nights event set for August 31 at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California, and broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass. Headlining the event is fast-rising super lightweight, “Sugar” Cain Sandoval (11-0, 9 KOs) against “Ruthless” Ramiro Duno (26-4, 20 KOs) over ten scheduled rounds.
