Sandoval-Duno collide Aug 31 Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced another Hollywood Fight Nights event set for August 31 at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California, and broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass. Headlining the event is fast-rising super lightweight, “Sugar” Cain Sandoval (11-0, 9 KOs) against “Ruthless” Ramiro Duno (26-4, 20 KOs) over ten scheduled rounds. Teofimo-Claggett Final Press Conference Bright prospect Yuta Sakai decks pro debut Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

