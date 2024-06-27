By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Who is the next Japanese star-to-be following the footstep of “Monster” Naoya Inoue? This reporter declines to describe a well-worn word “genius” to any bright prospect. How can we predict this boy would be world champ or superstar? Yours truly, however, repent of my failure to report Monster Inoue’s pro debut in detail in 2012? Twelve years later a very bright prospect successfully made a professional debut on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Hi manager, promoter and ex-world champ Hideyuki Ohashi had exaggeratedly emphasized remarkable talents of Yuta Sakai (1-0, 1 KO), 117.75, who this night scored a very impressive victory over Korean #3 super bantam Ji-Yong Kim (3-2-1, 1 KO), 117.75, at 1:20 of the second round in a scheduled six.

Formerly seven-time national amateur titlist Sakai, 19, had won the gold medal in the world youth championship in 2022. His amateur mark was so good as 50-2, 7 stoppages. Sakai quickly floored Kim with a southpaw right hook in round one, and swarmed over him with a fusillade of punches in the second with a towel fluttering in from the loser’s corner. Yuta Sakai is rather tall as a bantamweight at 5’8”, fast-punching and quick-moving with seemingly splendid reflexes. He may be worth watching.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

