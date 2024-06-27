June 27, 2024
Matsumoto defeats Fujita, keeps Japanese 126lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten Japanese featherweight champ WBC#13, IBF#9 Keisuke Matsumoto (11-0, 7 KOs), 126, retained his national belt when he scored a shutout decision (all 100-90) over Yushi Fujita (12-10-4, 3 KOs), 126, over ten lopsided rounds on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Keisuke, the son of former three-time world challenger Koji (who unfortunately failed to win the belts from Young-Kyun Park in 1992, Young-Soo Choi in 1997 and Freddie Norwood in 1998), steadily piled up points by outpunching the durable challenger in every round. Keisuke (whose amateur mark was 80-15), 24, is a stylish upright stylist who registered his third defense with ease.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.
BoxRec: Keisuke Matsumoto
BoxRec: Koji Matsumoto

_

