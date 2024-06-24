The WBC has received several specific requests concerning its super lightweight division. The WBC Board of Governors consideration of those requests has resulted in its rulings set forth below.
- WBC super lightweight world champion Devin Haney requested to be placed in the status of champion in recess. The WBC Board of Governors unanimously granted Haney’s request and has declared him WBC world champion in recess.
- Concurrently, the WBC Board of Governors declared current interim world champion Alberto Puello as WBC world super lightweight champion. The WBC will order a free negotiations period for champion Puello’s mandatory title defense against WBC #1-rated challenger and mandatory contender Sandor Martin.
- Gary Antuanne Russell has petitioned that the WBC Board consider granting him an immediate rematch against now champion Puello in light of Russell’s very competitive and close split decision loss. After careful review, the WBC has granted an indirect rematch that will allow Russell to fight the winner of the now ordered bout between Puello and Martin.
Who cares.
WBC = “We Be Corrupt”…..
I really don’t understand why Russell is getting another shot. He lost that fight fair and square he wasn’t the champ to earn that rematch.
I am not surprised. I think if the purse bid for the Martin fight was a bit higher, Haney would have taken the fight but, for the money, Martin’s a difficult fight and not worth the risk to him, clearly. Martin – Puello is just fine by me though. That’s a really good fight.
Lmao he ain’t no champ
Everyone should check as they might be a ‘whatever WBC champ’ without ever having boxed!!!
Right. I mean, I do have a far better record than Ngannou.
Why champion in recess? Is there is an undisclosed medical issue? Naternity leave? C’mon, this guy should be stripped of the title for avoiding his mandatory. First he was asking to have his fight with Garcia overturned in a victory for him, despite being badly trashed, and now this
Based on what happened with Garcia I think Haney should still be champ and his fight should be deemed a no contest. I think that was the right call. However, I hate that we are in an era where fighters can refuse a fight because there is not enough money in it and that is considered acceptable. Larry Homes made 10 million for Cooney…but I doubt he demanded to get the same for his next fight with Tex Cobb. Heaven forbid that these guys take a fight for only a mere $750000. Sandor Martin is a good fighter but not a marketable one. I think however he might be a good style match up for Haney as Martin is not a power puncher. I say he take the fight, accept the purse or be stripped. I could even understand if there was a bigger fight for him that could be made right now. I think it is the fact that these guys seem so entitled to me and this behavior is often accepted is what bothers me. The greats like Ali took some tough fights at times for good but not great purses. I am not suggesting these guys fight for nothing. 70% of 2.4 million is not nothing!
Looking at it from my Behavior Science background, Haney may still be licking the psychological wounds of that loss to Garcia and the circumstance’s surrounding that loss, and quite possibly may be somewhat disenfranchised with the sport at the moment. I do believe there is some favoritism towards some fighters by the sanctioning bodies because their popularity can bring in more revenue. Your welcome.
This entire situation stinks to high heaven. The WBC pulled every string in order not to blemish the future cash cow. Just when you think that Mauricio Sulaiman, son of Jose Sulaimán, and his cronies cannot come up with more shenanigans, they prove us wrong.
Martin v Puello is a good matchup. I may not care much for Haney (or his father) but the kid should take some time after that beating he took. Garcia intentionally didn’t make weight (cheat) but Haney agreed to fight anyways (that’s on Haney). But throw in PEDS .. all that to say that Martin is all wrong for Haney right now .. high risk low reward.
I concur, Haney looked drained but made weight, I doubt he fights at 140lbs. again unless the smoke clears and Russell ends up champion after facing the winner of a very solid Puello/Martin fight. I t hink the Russell fight is the only one that could generate any interest in the US.
If its Puello, he might have psychological issues fighting someone who is a known abuser of banned substances. Then again, I’m not counting out a spoiler like Martin who will fight a smarter fight than Russell who relies on power too much. All speculation but I’d be shocked not to see Haney at Welterweight in his next match.
Politics aside he (Haney) could fight Barbosa. He got a gift on the undercard and has had his name mentioned for awhile. I think Haney should be able to handle him and I do agree he is not as tricky as Martin. Barbosa may also have some confidence issues based on his last fight.
“Champion in recess” HAHAHAHA
