WBC orders Puello-Martin, Haney now recess champ The WBC has received several specific requests concerning its super lightweight division. The WBC Board of Governors consideration of those requests has resulted in its rulings set forth below. WBC super lightweight world champion Devin Haney requested to be placed in the status of champion in recess. The WBC Board of Governors unanimously granted Haney’s request and has declared him WBC world champion in recess. Concurrently, the WBC Board of Governors declared current interim world champion Alberto Puello as WBC world super lightweight champion. The WBC will order a free negotiations period for champion Puello’s mandatory title defense against WBC #1-rated challenger and mandatory contender Sandor Martin. Gary Antuanne Russell has petitioned that the WBC Board consider granting him an immediate rematch against now champion Puello in light of Russell’s very competitive and close split decision loss. After careful review, the WBC has granted an indirect rematch that will allow Russell to fight the winner of the now ordered bout between Puello and Martin. Bohachuk-Ortiz in the works Estrada vs. BAM Preview Like this: Like Loading...

