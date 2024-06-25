WBC interim super welterweight champion Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) will reportedly be defending his title against unbeaten Vergil Ortiz (21-0, 21 KOs) on August 10 in Las Vegas. The mouth-watering bout between KO artists would air on DAZN and is expected to be officially announced shortly.
Rock’em sock’em robots. If you are under the age of
55 you might not remember those toys.
100-1 odds that this doesn’t make it 12
This is better than Ortiz – Tszyu. On paper at least, this is a potential Fight of The Year candidate.
This is a good fight especially after the news of tszyu not fighting. Let’s see if Ortiz has the goods. I say he does!
This is one of those fights that happens once in a while that serves as a perfect introduction for a guest who has never watched a real fight. This one is going down in the books for sure. Let’s hope that it stays on track.
Reminds me of a party threw just for the first Gatti-Ward fight. Most of the guests had never watched a good fight and they were stuffy corporate types. As you can expect, they were hooked.
If this fight occurs, and I mean IF, then I am looking forward to it.