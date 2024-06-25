Bohachuk-Ortiz in the works WBC interim super welterweight champion Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) will reportedly be defending his title against unbeaten Vergil Ortiz (21-0, 21 KOs) on August 10 in Las Vegas. The mouth-watering bout between KO artists would air on DAZN and is expected to be officially announced shortly. Tragedy strikes Roy Jones Jr. family WBC orders Puello-Martin, Haney now recess champ Like this: Like Loading...

