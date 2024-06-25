Ring legend Roy Jones Jr. has issued a statement on the heartbreaking loss of his son.

Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.

Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss.

Thank you for the love and support.

Roy Jones Jr.