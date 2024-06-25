Ring legend Roy Jones Jr. has issued a statement on the heartbreaking loss of his son.
Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.
Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss.
Thank you for the love and support.
Roy Jones Jr.
Dear LORD. Losing a child is a parents worst nightmare. The numbers keep climbing. This discriminates against no one. Roy’s family is financially stable, they have always displayed a bond between them. I’m heartbroken for the Jones family. I pray that GOD helps them through these very dark times and they may find some sort of peace.
All of you that have children, give them a hug. Tell them that you love them and how proud you are of them. If for some reason, you are not speaking, put an end to the division. Once death touches either one of you, there’s no coming back or do-overs.
Terrible news. So devastating for the family. I hope they can find peace in knowing that he left this world on his own accord and chose this for himself.
Roy said it best, God gave him life and should be the one that take it away.
What an unfortunate loss. I can’t even imagine. Just another reminder that it’s not fame, wealth, money, power, love, linage, or possessions, but proper perspective that gives contentment and peace of mind. Seems easy enough, but it’s not so easily found.
Roy is 100 percent correct, God giveth life and should be the only one to take it away. It’s tragic when someone has no choice but to be selfish and take his or her own life. My prayers are with Roy and his family and loved ones…
My heart goes out to you and your family, sincerely does. Have been through this.
Praying with you and your family, we shall get through this together. In sincere faith and Humbleness….this too shall pass…
Terrible news, champ. Too young