Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez has been bet up to a whopping 4:1 favorite to dethrone WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, live worldwide on DAZN. Some sports books have Rodriguez as much as a -480 favorite against Estrada. BAM opened as a -225 favorite.

Meanwhile, WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez is an overwhelming 12:1 favorite to retain his belt against Steve Claggett in their ESPN-televised bout on Saturday night from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, and live on ESPN.