Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez has been bet up to a whopping 4:1 favorite to dethrone WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, live worldwide on DAZN. Some sports books have Rodriguez as much as a -480 favorite against Estrada. BAM opened as a -225 favorite.
Meanwhile, WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez is an overwhelming 12:1 favorite to retain his belt against Steve Claggett in their ESPN-televised bout on Saturday night from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, and live on ESPN.
I believe from 5 to 1 above, it should be considered a mismatch
Sometimes the oddsmakers are way off. Paro was a 10:1 dog vs Mateis, Garcia 8:1 vs Haney, Maxi Hughes 6:1 vs Kambosos. Won the fight easily but didn’t get decision. Kambosos 10:1 vs teo. Andy Ruiz 20:1 vs Joshua. Estrada can definitely fight, he’s proven that. Whether he wins or not we will have to wait and see, but I expect a competitive fight.
Well damn. I got Bam to win and I am most certainly no expert in regards to odds but 4:1 seems a bit lopsided, even with the inactivity Estrada’s had.