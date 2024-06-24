Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada: “I was there [at his fight with Sunny Edwards], he looked great, but Edwards is a flyweight. It’s a different story up at super flyweight…people are talking about retirement. I have a lot left. He’s ten years younger but he didn’t look very good at super flyweight before. I want to keep making history.”
Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez: “I’ve been familiar with Estrada since I was 12 years old. I’ve been keeping an eye out. To share the ring with him is an honor…it’s my toughest fight to date. He’s been in the game a long time. It’s going to be an action-packed night.”
Looking forward to seeing this fight!! Bam should wait until after the fight before saying it’s the toughest fight of his career?!!!
Surely he means ‘to date’.
now this is real fight between two top level professionals. ryan, haney , tank, teo, shakur and others take some notes please.
Didn’t look very good at superflyweight? In a short notice and going up in weight Bam defeated Carlos Cuadras with no controversy and then he stopped Rungvisai in a one sided affair. I think Estrada will learn in the hard way how good this kid is
This is one of the best fights that can be made in the entire sport in my opinion and I cannot wait to see how it goes down. You had the original ‘Superflys’ a few years ago, Estrada, Chocolatito, Cuadras and SSR; if Bam beats Estrada, he’s knocked off three of them at the ripe old age of 24.
Sorry. I have never been able to get excited about the weight classes under 122 and 126 lbs, same applies here, they’re just so tiny and you don’t see the big knockouts often. I’ll check the highlights out on YouTube for informational purposes.
In 1993 Chiquita Gonzalez and Michael Carbajal weighing 108 lbs they were paid 1 million dollars each
The fight was PPV
And it was the fight of the year
What do I mean ?
I meant that small division fights are very entertained as long as they both are high quality boxers
“It’s a different story at superfly.” I get it .. but still. I’ve got Bam in this one in a big way. Estrada is gonna look old.