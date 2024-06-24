Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada: “I was there [at his fight with Sunny Edwards], he looked great, but Edwards is a flyweight. It’s a different story up at super flyweight…people are talking about retirement. I have a lot left. He’s ten years younger but he didn’t look very good at super flyweight before. I want to keep making history.”

Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez: “I’ve been familiar with Estrada since I was 12 years old. I’ve been keeping an eye out. To share the ring with him is an honor…it’s my toughest fight to date. He’s been in the game a long time. It’s going to be an action-packed night.”