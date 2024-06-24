2024 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Inductions Congratulations to Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2024! 1. Dr. Mark Gordon (absentee) – Officials/Commission

2. Kathy Gentile

3. Chris Young

4. Tim Shipman

5. John Beninati – Participants

6. Marc Hager

7. Raul Alvarez

8. Carl King

9. Jorge Ebro – Media

10. Khalilah Escalera – Promoter

11. Sherman Henson – Manager/Trainer

12. Willie Vargas

13. Stacy Prestage (absentee) – Fighter

14. David Diaz

15. Raul Frank

16. Edner Cherry

17. Jose Alonzo

18. John John Molina Teofimo poised to face Claggett Saturday Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

