Congratulations to Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2024!
1. Dr. Mark Gordon (absentee) – Officials/Commission
2. Kathy Gentile
3. Chris Young
4. Tim Shipman
5. John Beninati – Participants
6. Marc Hager
7. Raul Alvarez
8. Carl King
9. Jorge Ebro – Media
10. Khalilah Escalera – Promoter
11. Sherman Henson – Manager/Trainer
12. Willie Vargas
13. Stacy Prestage (absentee) – Fighter
14. David Diaz
15. Raul Frank
16. Edner Cherry
17. Jose Alonzo
18. John John Molina
Used to absolutely love The Cherry Bomb! Congrats to Edner Cherry and the rest of the inductees.