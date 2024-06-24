June 23, 2024
Boxing News

2024 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Inductions

Photo: Damon Gonzalez

Congratulations to Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2024!

1. Dr. Mark Gordon (absentee) – Officials/Commission
2. Kathy Gentile
3. Chris Young
4. Tim Shipman
5. John Beninati – Participants
6. Marc Hager
7. Raul Alvarez
8. Carl King
9. Jorge Ebro – Media
10. Khalilah Escalera – Promoter
11. Sherman Henson – Manager/Trainer
12. Willie Vargas
13. Stacy Prestage (absentee) – Fighter
14. David Diaz
15. Raul Frank
16. Edner Cherry
17. Jose Alonzo
18. John John Molina

  • Used to absolutely love The Cherry Bomb! Congrats to Edner Cherry and the rest of the inductees.

