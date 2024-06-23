WBO junior welterweight world champion Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) is set to defend his title against Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) on Saturday (June 29) at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Lopez will headline in South Florida for the first time.

“This is going to be a tough fight,” said Lopez. “A lot of people look at Claggett’s record and think I’m going to fight a nobody, but he hasn’t lost in three years. He has fought former champions. He always comes to fight and throws a lot of punches. I need to be in great condition to battle a fighter like him. I can’t overlook him, get overconfident, and play around with him. I know this fight will be great for all my people in Miami.

“Unlike these other supposed champs at 140, Steve Claggett is the only fighter who raised his hand and stepped up to challenge me. No other fighters were interested in getting in the ring with me.

“These other fighters want me to help them make a name for themselves. Although people don’t know much about him, Claggett is very tough and always comes to fight. I want to face fighters like that. I don’t want to face fighters who talk a lot and are just trying to become famous, like my last opponent. I hit him in the second round, and then he ran the rest of the fight. That’s not good for boxing.

“I want to face the top dog in any division I campaign in. Despite the doubters, I have overcome similar skepticism in the past, like before my fights against Josh Taylor and Vasiliy Lomachenko. Throughout my career, I have always sought to compete against the very best. I am always willing to challenge myself. After this fight, if I can get the other junior welterweight champs to get in the ring with me, my primary goal will be to test and push my limits. I want the triple crown.”