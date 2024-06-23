WBO junior welterweight world champion Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) is set to defend his title against Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) on Saturday (June 29) at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Lopez will headline in South Florida for the first time.
“This is going to be a tough fight,” said Lopez. “A lot of people look at Claggett’s record and think I’m going to fight a nobody, but he hasn’t lost in three years. He has fought former champions. He always comes to fight and throws a lot of punches. I need to be in great condition to battle a fighter like him. I can’t overlook him, get overconfident, and play around with him. I know this fight will be great for all my people in Miami.
“Unlike these other supposed champs at 140, Steve Claggett is the only fighter who raised his hand and stepped up to challenge me. No other fighters were interested in getting in the ring with me.
“These other fighters want me to help them make a name for themselves. Although people don’t know much about him, Claggett is very tough and always comes to fight. I want to face fighters like that. I don’t want to face fighters who talk a lot and are just trying to become famous, like my last opponent. I hit him in the second round, and then he ran the rest of the fight. That’s not good for boxing.
“I want to face the top dog in any division I campaign in. Despite the doubters, I have overcome similar skepticism in the past, like before my fights against Josh Taylor and Vasiliy Lomachenko. Throughout my career, I have always sought to compete against the very best. I am always willing to challenge myself. After this fight, if I can get the other junior welterweight champs to get in the ring with me, my primary goal will be to test and push my limits. I want the triple crown.”
Despite what Lopez says I don’t see this being a tough fight.
Lopez trying to justify the C+ level fighter in front of him. You can’t fight an animal every time out, so as long as he gets in with a legitimate challenger or champion next time out, I’ll give him a pass
Completely clueless.
As long as Lopez stays busy, it’s fine. Traditionally, champions would not only fight mandatories, but non-title fights as well. The difference would be that a big spectacle was not made of them. Usually for free on tv. Champions in the last 20+ years have not been doing the same. Instead, they wait 12, 16 or 18 months between fights, wasting their peak years and risking an upset because of ring rust.
With that aside, we have seen Lopez fighting fighting to the opponent’s level and he has had trouble because of it. Hopefully, he comes in to make a statement so he can get Haney in the ring for a mega fight. Who am I kidding, that fight is off the table for the foreseeable future.
I think all these guys are actively avoiding each other.
You guys are way off with Claggett. He’s as tough as it gets. Look at his record and realize he didn’t have a trainer until three years ago. This will not be an easy fight.
Yes, he is tough and he will come to fight I like others on here just don’t think he has the skills to beat Lopez. Now, Lopez has a tendency to fight similar to his competition like Ortiz, campa, martin, kambosos. Yet, he has been able to outperform too like in fights with Taylor and Loma.
Teo looking for a quick cash in in this clagged fight! Hoping that clagget pulls a kambosos on teo to humble him for a second time!
Teo is already using his usual put downs of other name fighters on podcasts to draw attention to this “fight’. Once this fight is over he will go back out of sight . Right now , he is talking about fighting and beating crawford , tank, and shakur. But he only fights older injured fighters or weight drained inactive fighters. Teo please stop the B.S.
the only real fight next saturday is on dazn with bam rodiguez vs gallo estrada .
Yes, Carlos. Two real warriors one in Estrada, who has fought everybody worth mentioning. Two, bam a fighter that wants to get there by fighting the best.
A fight like this seems a waste of his time. These prime years go by fast, he should be seeking better opposition right now.
wtf