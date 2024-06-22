June 22, 2024
Boxing Results

Denny beats Cash, remains Euro middle champ

Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

In a clash for the European middleweight title, WBC #14, IBF #15 rated Tyler Denny (20-2-3, 1 KO) won a five round technical decision over previously unbeaten Felix Cash (16-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. The bout was stopped after round five due to a cut over Cash’s right eye. Scorecards read 49-46, 49-47, 49-47.

Unbeaten WBA #15 welterweight Lewis “The Croc” Crocker (20-0, 11 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over WBA #5 Conah Walker (13-3-1, 5 KOs). Good action fight with Crocker edging it 96-93, 96-93, 95-94.

Unbeaten super lightweight Cameron Vuong (5-0, 3 KOs) went ten rounds for the first time against late replacement Jeff Ofori (13-8-2, 4 KOs).

