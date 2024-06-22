Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis will meet in a super lightweight clash at the top of the first ever boxing show to take place at new 23,500-seat Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on August 24, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) ended a two-year wait for revenge by beating bitter rival Josh Taylor in Leeds last month. Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) is looking to rebuild himself as a contender after his one-sided points defeat to Devin Haney.

“This is a brilliant fight and I’m so happy that we are seeing the best 140lbs fighters face each other rather than just sitting around waiting for title shots,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Jack Catterall is on a great run and Regis Prograis needs to make a statement in this fight, I think it will be a thriller. I’m also delighted to give this incredible new arena its first live boxing event and it’s going to be a huge show from top to bottom August 24 – live around the world on DAZN.”